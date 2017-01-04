By Matthew Cole Scott Posted on January 4, 2017 Share Tweet Share Share Email Comments Uninhibited altruism. I would turn back time and choose different candidates for president. I would learn how to fly with wings like a bird. Just make sure everybody’s happy in the world. I would attempt to acquire Johnny Depp for one night. About the author Related posts Matthew Cole Scott Contributor at Good Times | Blog Matthew is a California native and has lived in Santa Cruz for 34 years. A sculptor, photographer, avid biker and professional disc golfer, he has played tournaments in more than ten states and is the winner of the 2002 New Zealand Championships. What would you attempt if you knew there was zero chance of failure?What are your hopes for 2017?What will be the biggest challenge for the next president?What will change in Santa Cruz when marijuana is legal?Who’s the most amazing street performer you have witnessed?What do you think about the protests at Standing Rock?What are you grateful for?What are your thoughts on the election results? Click to comment Leave a Reply Cancel reply Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *Comment Name * Email * Website Are you an earthling? Prove it with logic: * × = thirty six Related Items:local talk Share Tweet Share Share Email Recommended for you What are your hopes for 2017? What will be the biggest challenge for the next president? What will change in Santa Cruz when marijuana is legal?