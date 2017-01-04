localtalk1701
What would you attempt if you knew there was zero chance of failure?

Local Talk for the week of January 4, 2017
Uninhibited altruism.
Richard Cathey
Santa Cruz
Busser
I would turn back time and choose different candidates for president.
Ron Scott
Santa Cruz
Auto Body Technician
I would learn how to fly with wings like a bird.
Adela Puretz
San Francisco
Student/Dancer
Just make sure everybody’s happy in the world.
Mike Sequeira
Santa Cruz
Driver/Sales
I would attempt to acquire Johnny Depp for one night.
Dorian Kirby
Santa Cruz
Philanderer
Matthew is a California native and has lived in Santa Cruz for 34 years. A sculptor, photographer, avid biker and professional disc golfer, he has played tournaments in more than ten states and is the winner of the 2002 New Zealand Championships. 

