Share
Tweet
Share
Share
Comments
Contributor at Good Times | Blog
Matthew is a California native and has lived in Santa Cruz for 34 years. A sculptor, photographer, avid biker and professional disc golfer, he has played tournaments in more than ten states and is the winner of the 2002 New Zealand Championships.
- What business would you like to see come to downtown Santa Cruz?
- If you could be a master of one thing, what would it be?
- What advice would you give to a friend that has no job, no ambition, and still lives with mom?
- When friends come to town, where do you take them?
- What would you attempt if you knew there was zero chance of failure?
- What are your hopes for 2017?
- What will be the biggest challenge for the next president?
- What will change in Santa Cruz when marijuana is legal?
Click to comment
Leave a Reply Cancel reply
Related Items:local talk