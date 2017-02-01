localtalk1705
What business would you like to see come to downtown Santa Cruz?

Local Talk for the week of February 1, 2017
A really good New York pizzeria.
Tom Portelli
Half Moon Bay
Massage Therapist
More worker co-ops.
Zachary Wolinsky
Santa Cruz
Bike Messenger
More culinary arts. Like a UCSC restaurant run by students, but not on campus.
Montrez Mayberry
Santa Cruz
Chef
A place for people to just come and play music and also buy stuff.
Anisha Mozeke
Santa Cruz
Herbalist
A salad bar. A place where you can make a big-ass salad.
Samantha Johnson
Santa Cruz
Massage Therapist
About the author
Contributor at Good Times |

Matthew is a California native and has lived in Santa Cruz for 34 years. A sculptor, photographer, avid biker and professional disc golfer, he has played tournaments in more than ten states and is the winner of the 2002 New Zealand Championships. 

