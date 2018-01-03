localtalk1801
If you could change one thing about yourself, what would it be?

Local Talk for the week of January 3, 2018.

By
Posted on
Scott Jones's Headshot

I would have been nicer to people in my youth.

Scott Jones
Watsonville
Ceramic Tile Contractor
Skye Standish's Headshot

Working more off inspiration than motivation.
Skye Standish
Santa Cruz
Wildlife Biologist
Ray Oike's Headshot

To have more patience.

Ray Oike
Scotts Valley
Supervisor
Brahm Sibley's Headshot

I would have surfed more as a kid.

Brahm Sibley
Santa Cruz
Residential Designer/Builder
Katie Zaffke's Headshot

It used to be bigger boobs, but then I had a baby. And now it would be having a better memory.
Katie Zaffke
Santa Cruz
Brand Manager
Matthew is a California native and has lived in Santa Cruz for 34 years. A sculptor, photographer, avid biker and professional disc golfer, he has played tournaments in more than ten states and is the winner of the 2002 New Zealand Championships. 

