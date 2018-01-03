Share
Tweet
Share
Share
Comments
Contributor at Good Times | Blog
Matthew is a California native and has lived in Santa Cruz for 34 years. A sculptor, photographer, avid biker and professional disc golfer, he has played tournaments in more than ten states and is the winner of the 2002 New Zealand Championships.
- If you could change one thing about yourself, what would it be?
- What was your most memorable experience of 2017?
- What’s the weirdest thing you’ve ever eaten?
- What do you like about winter?
- What makes you want to play hooky from work?
- What are you grateful for?
- How do you define success?
- What’s the toughest job you’ve ever had?
Click to comment
Leave a Reply Cancel reply
Related Items: