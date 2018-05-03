localtalk1818
If you could choose anyone, living or dead, to have over for dinner, who would it be?

Local Talk for the week of May 2, 2018.
Matt Porter's Headshot

I’ve always wanted to meet Nikola Tesla, because he had some amazing ideas about electromagnetic waves, and I have always been a gearhead.

Matt Porter
Soquel
Entrepreneur
Sabina Ayne's Headshot

Katherine Hepburn, because she was a fabulous actress and I loved her in all her movies.
Sabina Ayne
Virginia Beach
Customer Service
Chris Jefferson's Headshot

The guy who developed Bitcoin. I’d like to hear what his intentions are, and where he hoped it would go.
Chris Jefferson
Santa Cruz
Counselor
Cat McDaris's Headshot

Tutankhamun’s scribe. Because I’m always seeking wisdom and knowledge.
Cat McDaris
Santa Cruz
Massage Therapist
Frank Smith's Headshot

Abraham Lincoln. He was very intelligent, he had a great sense of humor, and I think he really cared about our country.
Frank Smith
Illinois
Housewife
Matthew is a California native and has lived in Santa Cruz for 34 years. A sculptor, photographer, avid biker and professional disc golfer, he has played tournaments in more than ten states and is the winner of the 2002 New Zealand Championships. 

