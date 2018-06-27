local_talk_feature_1826
What does the current border policy say about America today?

Ami Cayton's Headshot

It basically says we are not a welcoming place or a safe haven.
Ami Cayton
Santa Cruz
Educator
Emily McKinnon's Headshot

It’s wrong. It’s messed up. We’ve lost sight of what’s really important.
Emily McKinnon
Santa Cruz
Hair Stylist
Leah Sender's Headshot

It’s time for these abhorrent old white men to be stripped of their power.

Leah Sender
Santa Cruz
Student
Rita Green's Headshot

We’re being presented with something that we’ve not been presented with before and we’re going to step up to have our voices be heard and do the right thing.
Rita Green
Santa Cruz
Wholesaler
Alexa Watkins's Headshot

That white supremacy still reigns.
Alexa Watkins
Santa Cruz
Self Employed
