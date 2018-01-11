localtalk1802
How do you define value?

Local Talk for the week of January 10, 2018
Plain and simple: if it’s got heart.
Amy Wolfe
Santa Cruz
Business Owner
Something important enough for you to do something about it.
Christopher Allen
Santa Cruz
Artist
I would imagine that most people would describe it as having something. For me, it’s being.

Bill Larkin
Santa Cruz
Retired
When you couldn’t do a better job yourself.
Tyler Meine
Santa Cruz
Mechanical Engineer
The Pericos taco at Taqueria Los Pericos. It’s like $3.60 for an amazing taco and some chips. You could eat that every day and be satisfied.

Michael Baba
Santa Cruz
Photographer/Designer
Contributor at Good Times |

Matthew is a California native and has lived in Santa Cruz for 34 years. A sculptor, photographer, avid biker and professional disc golfer, he has played tournaments in more than ten states and is the winner of the 2002 New Zealand Championships. 

