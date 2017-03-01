localtalk1709
How would you like to see immigration policy change?

I think we’re all aliens and we need to let the aliens in.
Mike McCarthy
Santa Cruz
Bicycles
I think it’s more complicated than most people treat it … and it makes some people seem like haters when they are just concerned about security.
Anne Breiley
Santa Cruz
Bookseller
As long as the people want to make this country better, they deserve to be here.

Luca Viara
Santa Cruz
Executive Chef/Owner
I hope our community stands up for those people.
Steve Fall
Santa Cruz
Stunt Man
Immigrants made America great. But more importantly, they made America.
Richard Carey
Santa Cruz
Busser
Matthew is a California native and has lived in Santa Cruz for 34 years. A sculptor, photographer, avid biker and professional disc golfer, he has played tournaments in more than ten states and is the winner of the 2002 New Zealand Championships. 

