localtalk1716
Local Talk

What scares you more: North Korea, or our president?

Local Talk for the week of April 19, 2017
By
Posted on
Don Durkee's Headshot

Our president. He has a lot more power in the world than North Korea, and he’s a loose cannon.
Don Durkee
Santa Cruz
Crane Operator
Pamela Acosta's Headshot

North Korea, because at least our president has some accountability. North Korea has none.
Pamela Acosta
Santa Cruz
Retired PI
Michael Murphy's Headshot

The president is more scary than North Korea. I believe North Korea is playing games; they’re not serious about doing anything, and Trump’s just aggravating them.
Michael Murphy
Santa Cruz
Retired
Terry Fockler's Headshot

North Korea. Because that man is insane, and why would we not preempt him getting a ICBM that can strike California? If he gets that, it’s way too late.
Terry Fockler
Santa Cruz
Engineer
Nathalie Welch's Headshot

Our president. But the combination is scary.

Nathalie Welch
Santa Cruz
Paralegal
About the author Related posts
Contributor at Good Times |

Matthew is a California native and has lived in Santa Cruz for 34 years. A sculptor, photographer, avid biker and professional disc golfer, he has played tournaments in more than ten states and is the winner of the 2002 New Zealand Championships. 

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Are you an earthling? Prove it with logic: *

Related Items:
To Top