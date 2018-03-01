localtalk1809
Columns

How would you make the world a better place?

Local Talk for the week of February 28, 2018
By
Posted on
Sally Weymouth's Headshot

Treat people with kindness and keep good positive thoughts.
Sally Weymouth
Santa Cruz
Legal Secretary
JoAnn Tennent's Headshot

The ripple effect of a smile.
JoAnn Tennent
Santa Cruz
Reflexologist
Greg Helgeson's Headshot

I’m having a lot of trouble with the way people drive these days. I almost get hit every day. If everyone would slow down and keep to the right, it would be really great.
Greg Helgeson
Aptos
Retired
Melody Overstreet's Headshot

Continue to heal myself and share seeds and story with everyone.
Melody Overstreet
Santa Cruz
Artist
Remy Vincent's Headshot

Send everyone to therapy.
Remy Vincent
Santa Cruz
Kitchen Manager
About the author Related posts
Contributor at Good Times |

Matthew is a California native and has lived in Santa Cruz for 34 years. A sculptor, photographer, avid biker and professional disc golfer, he has played tournaments in more than ten states and is the winner of the 2002 New Zealand Championships. 

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Are you an earthling? Prove it with logic: *

Related Items:
To Top