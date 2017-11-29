_localtalk-1748
What makes you want to play hooky from work?

James Galvin's Headshot

Good waves, or work that I care more about.
James Galvin
Director of Operations
Santa Cruz
Ryan P's Headshot

Sea shanty party. It’s when you call in sick for work, hang out with your friends, drink rum and toast the Kraken, and sing sea shanties.
Ryan P
Musician
Santa Cruz
Jessica Oatmeal's Headshot

Calling in sick.
Jessica Oatmeal
Silly Girl
Seacliff
Cindy Mekis's Headshot

Beach volleyball and mimosas.
Cindy Mekis
Nurse
Santa Cruz
Mario Huerta's Headshot

Surfing major swell and snowboarding fresh powder.
Mario Huerta
Construction
Ventura
Matthew is a California native and has lived in Santa Cruz for 34 years. A sculptor, photographer, avid biker and professional disc golfer, he has played tournaments in more than ten states and is the winner of the 2002 New Zealand Championships. 

