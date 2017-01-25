localtalk1704
If you could be a master of one thing, what would it be?

Local Talk for the week of January 25, 2017
Tiffany Joy's Headshot

I would be a multi-linguist. Right now I speak 2.5 languages, and it’s changed my world.
Tiffany Joy
Bogota
Colombia, Singer/Songwriter
Lauren Sisco's Headshot

I would want to be an expert at lucid dreaming and out-of-body experiences, so that I could experience that part of me that is beyond the physical.
Lauren Sisco
Corralitos
Montessori School Teacher
Dennis Swenson's Headshot

Peace, well-being, happiness and the enjoyment of living.

Dennis Swenson
Corralitos
Artist/Counselor
Courtney Marrow's Headshot

Piano, because I love the way it sounds and I love the art of music.
Courtney Marrow
Connecticut
Musician/Entrepreneur
Nikki Persnickity's Headshot

Meditation, because I need to be centered, and I think that would do the trick.
Nikki Persnickity
Santa Cruz
Marketing
Matthew is a California native and has lived in Santa Cruz for 34 years. A sculptor, photographer, avid biker and professional disc golfer, he has played tournaments in more than ten states and is the winner of the 2002 New Zealand Championships. 

