What was your most memorable experience of 2017?

Local Talk for the week of Dec. 27, 2017
By
Posted on
Rolando Barreto's Headshot

My son waking up and saying, “This is the best Christmas I ever had.”
Rolando Barreto
Santa Cruz
Artist
Seamus Wilson's Headshot

Coaching little league. All the smiles!
Seamus Wilson
Santa Cruz
Bartender
Nate Glasgow's Headshot

My divorce.

Nate Glasgow
Iowa
Chef
Kate Robbins's Headshot

My son’s school talent show. He got really focused and performed beautifully.
Kate Robbins
Santa Cruz
Cheerleader
Carlos Valdez's Headshot

The only memorable thing from 2017 is that it got me prepared for 2018.
Carlos Valdez
Santa Cruz
Self-Employed
Matthew is a California native and has lived in Santa Cruz for 34 years. A sculptor, photographer, avid biker and professional disc golfer, he has played tournaments in more than ten states and is the winner of the 2002 New Zealand Championships. 

