localtalk1813
Local Talk

What would be your preferred use for the much-debated ‘rail trail’?

Local Talk for the week of March 29, 2018.

By
Posted on
Piero Lorenzo's Headshot

I’d like it to be for walking and bicycles.
Piero Lorenzo
Real Estate Broker
Santa Cruz
Steve Bennett's Headshot

Multi-use, including rail.
Steve Bennett
Corralitos
Musician at Roaring Camp
Gina Bartlett's Headshot

I think it would be nice if it was a horse-riding trail, bike trail, footpath. There aren’t many places you can ride horses, so that would be awesome.
Gina Bartlett
Santa Cruz
Veterinarian
Francesca Pascale's Headshot

I’d like to take the train to work from Midtown to Westside. That would be my main use of it. It would be so much nicer than driving.
Francesca Pascale
Santa Cruz
Acupuncturist
Marianne Acquispasace's Headshot

I’d like a trail that I can go places on with my bike or walking, and share with other people and see my neighbors.
Marianne Acquispasace
Santa Cruz
Certified Nurse
About the author Related posts
Contributor at Good Times |

Matthew is a California native and has lived in Santa Cruz for 34 years. A sculptor, photographer, avid biker and professional disc golfer, he has played tournaments in more than ten states and is the winner of the 2002 New Zealand Championships. 

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Are you an earthling? Prove it with logic: *

Related Items:
To Top