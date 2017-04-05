localtalk1714
As President, what executive orders would you sign?

Local Talk for the week of April 5, 2017
More money toward global warming research.
David Flick
Santa Cruz
Painter
CEOs can’t make more than 10 times the employees’ rate.
Steve O
Santa Cruz
Motorcycle Enthusiast
Make sure taxes are spent on sending people to Mars.
Amanda Earhart
Santa Cruz
Software Engineer
Universal health care. I would make sure Planned Parenthood was funded fully, and I would fund schools better than we are now.
Tom King
Vacaville
Retired
One that repeals all of Trump’s executive orders.
Mike D
Santa Cruz
Bicycle Courier
