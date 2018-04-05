localtalk1814
Local Talk

What do you think about rent control in Santa Cruz?

Local Talk for the week of April 4, 2018
By
Posted on
Charles Craumer's Headshot

It’s necessary. It makes it so that the average Santa Cruz resident can live here.
Charles Craumer
Santa Cruz
Fly Fishing Guide
Steve Carlson's Headshot

It’s going to happen, but it will be ineffective because people will figure out a way around it.
Steve Carlson
Santa Cruz
Retired Physicist
Michael Jack's Headshot

I think rent should be determined by the income of the area.

Michael Jack
Boulder Creek
Unemployed
Pete Mayorga's Headshot

There should be rent control in Santa Cruz. Not everyone is high tech, not everyone has a lucrative job, and as Silicon Valley prices push people out, it’s driving the prices up everywhere else.

Pete Mayorga
Boulder Creek
Software Engineer
Chana Landi's Headshot

Great for renters. Should have happened 15 years ago. Not so great for homeowners.
Chana Landi
Felton
Home Maker
About the author Related posts
Contributor at Good Times |

Matthew is a California native and has lived in Santa Cruz for 34 years. A sculptor, photographer, avid biker and professional disc golfer, he has played tournaments in more than ten states and is the winner of the 2002 New Zealand Championships. 

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Are you an earthling? Prove it with logic: *

Related Items:
To Top