What do you think of self-driving cars?

Local Talk for the week of March 7, 2018
By
Posted on
Dina Bee's Headshot

They need their own lanes.
Dina Bee
Santa Cruz
Cheesecake Maker
Chris Bond's Headshot

I don’t think it’s right. I think people should have to drive themselves.
Chris Bond
Santa Cruz
Worker Bee Carpenter
Karen Nelsen's Headshot

I know it’s coming, but there is going to have to be a lot more infrastructure created before I’m good with it.
Karen Nelsen
Santa Cruz
Wellness Coordinator
Jared Copher's Headshot

A greater potential for reduced parking spaces around town and more spaces for human activity.
Jared Copher
Santa Cruz
Chef
Kirsten Rosenberg's Headshot

We’re all screwed.
Kirsten Rosenberg
Santa Cruz
Waitress
Contributor at Good Times |

Matthew is a California native and has lived in Santa Cruz for 34 years. A sculptor, photographer, avid biker and professional disc golfer, he has played tournaments in more than ten states and is the winner of the 2002 New Zealand Championships. 

