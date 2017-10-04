localtalk1740
Is it time for a serious conversation about our gun laws?

Being a Brit, we see all the news and the gun crime happening in America and we think it’s quite crazy that you haven’t done anything already.
Finn Sayce
Britain
Traveler
My uncle was at the concert in Las Vegas. He says it is something that should be looked at, but to infringe on our liberties granted to us by ourselves is just one step closer to not having any at all.
Chase R.
Santa Cruz
Salesman
It’s not a gun issue, it’s a people issue. That’s where we should start the discussion.
Six o Nine
Santa Cruz
Wood Design/Builder
It’s a perfect time to talk about gun policy. I’m down for it 100 percent.
Vergie Murietta
Santa Cruz
Stocker
It’s time to not have conversations, it’s time for change.

Ryan P
Santa Cruz
Network Engineer
Matthew is a California native and has lived in Santa Cruz for 34 years. A sculptor, photographer, avid biker andÂ professionalÂ disc golfer, he has played tournaments in more than ten states and is the winner of the 2002 New Zealand Championships.Â 

