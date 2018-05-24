localtalk1821
Local Talk

If you could wake up with a new skill or ability, what would it be?

Local Talk for the week of May 23, 2018
By
Posted on
Alan Ritch's Headshot

I’d like to be able to hear people. I’m hard of hearing right now.
Alan Ritch
Santa Cruz
Retired
Cate Decossy's Headshot

Seeing as my family lives on the East Coast and in Europe, either flight or teleportation.

Cate Decossy
Santa Cruz
Administrative Assistant
Julie Martin's Headshot

I’d want to be a carpenter, because it would be awesome to be able to wake up and build your own house any way you wanted to.
Julie Martin
Santa Cruz
Florist
Veronica Davis's Headshot

Being more self-confident.
Veronica Davis
Scotts Valley
Retired
Dominique Herskind's Headshot

The ability to rock climb without ropes or any protection.
Dominique Herskind
Santa Cruz
Summer Camp Site Supervisor
About the author Related posts
Contributor at Good Times |

Matthew is a California native and has lived in Santa Cruz for 34 years. A sculptor, photographer, avid biker and professional disc golfer, he has played tournaments in more than ten states and is the winner of the 2002 New Zealand Championships. 

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Are you an earthling? Prove it with logic: *

Related Items:
To Top