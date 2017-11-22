localtalk1747
Local Talk

What are you grateful for?

Local Talk for the week of November 22, 2017.
By
Posted on
Nancy Rumrill

For my family, and any love and nice thoughts other people give us.
Nancy Rumrill
Alameda
Environmental Engineer
Tim Larry

For all of the good people in the world. America’s already great.

Tim Larry
Alameda
Artistic Craftsperson
Mike Davidson

That my head is better than it was seven years ago. I had a traumatic brain injury.
Mike Davidson
Santa Cruz
Renaissance Man
Ross Albert

For my lovely fiancé. She puts up with me and she’s the sweetest woman in the world.
Ross Albert
Santa Cruz
Water Operator
Ellen Newberry

That the Giants get another year to prove themselves.

Ellen Newberry
Santa Cruz
UCSC Teacher
