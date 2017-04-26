localtalk1717
What are you happy about today?

Local Talk for the week of April 26, 2017
Richard Mason's Headshot

My two sons, and living in paradise.
Richard Mason
Santa Cruz
Retired
Willy Bacon's Headshot

Good weather, good people around me and a good game of pool.
Willy Bacon
Santa Cruz
Student/Busser
Chris Ponder's Headshot

Art, liquor and my boyfriend.
Chris Ponder
Sacramento
Artist
Aaron Fitzgerald's Headshot

A night out with my wife.
Aaron Fitzgerald
Santa Cruz
Carpenter
Fernando Sanchez's Headshot

Brady’s makes me happy today.
Fernando Sanchez
Riverside
Chef
