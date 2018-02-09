localtalk1806
What creeps you out?

Local Talk for the week of February 7, 2018
Dawn Perchik's Headshot

Veggie burgers that taste too much like the real thing.
Dawn Perchik
Programmer
Los Gatos
Eva Dunn's Headshot

Flying bugs, because they can find my face.
Eva Dunn
Social Media Manager
Campbell
Ryan Powell's Headshot

I have trypophobia, which is a fear of irregular patterns of small holes or bumps.
Ryan Powell
Cook
San Jose
Skyler McKinley's Headshot

Killer whales in captivity attacking trainers.

Skyler McKinley
Solar Installer
Santa Cruz
Sam Johnson's Headshot

Donald Trump freaks me out because he’s a blatant racist.
Sam Johnson
Cook
Santa Cruz
