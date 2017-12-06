localtalk1749
What do you like about winter?

Local Talk for the week of December 6, 2017.

Magali Brecke's Headshot

My favorite thing about winter in Santa Cruz is finding mushrooms in the forest.
Magali Brecke

Co-Founder of Kitchen Witch Bone Broth
Scott Ringgold's Headshot

I love winter because I love rain. I love the sound of it, I love the look of it, I love the feel of it, I love everything about the rain in the wintertime.
Scott Ringgold
Retired
Capitola
Courtney Wachtel's Headshot

Getting to the mountains and seeing snow, and going to Salt Lake City to go skiing.
Courtney Wachtel
Marketing Coordinator
Santa Cruz
Isabella Leo Noro Baer-Modena's Headshot

The sunsets and the frigid air and the changing colors of the leaves and the mornings, because … coffee.
Isabella Leo Noro Baer-Modena
Kitchen Witch
Santa Cruz
Alicia Coup's Headshot

Snowflakes and hibernating toads. The snow toads have a special antifreeze in their blood which allows them to survive freezing cold temperatures.
Alicia Coup
Student
New Zealand
