localtalk1817
Columns

What does intimacy mean to you?

Local Talk for the week of April 25, 2018.
By
Posted on
Sydney Zentall's Headshot

Moving beyond a fear of failure.
Sydney Zentall
Santa Cruz
Retired Professor/Artist
John Smith's Headshot

Trust is a foundation for relationships, period. You can have love, but if you don’t have trust you don’t have anything.
John Smith
Santa Cruz
Retired
Rena Dubin's Headshot

I appreciate someone who can share and love and be honest, and I also love humor.
Rena Dubin
Santa Cruz
Homeschool Teacher/Mom
Annie Boheler's Headshot

Communication and self-love.
Annie Boheler
Santa Cruz
Horse Trainer
Michelle Abodeely's Headshot

Vulnerability, honesty, laughter, humor, lightness of heart. Unafraid to expose yourself.
Michelle Abodeely
Santa Cruz
Mental Health Therapist
About the author Related posts
Contributor at Good Times |

Matthew is a California native and has lived in Santa Cruz for 34 years. A sculptor, photographer, avid biker and professional disc golfer, he has played tournaments in more than ten states and is the winner of the 2002 New Zealand Championships. 

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Are you an earthling? Prove it with logic: *

Related Items:
To Top