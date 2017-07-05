localtalk1727
What’s the best advice you’ve been given about life?

Local Talk for the week of July 5, 2017
Tina Jennings's Headshot

What isn’t going to matter a year from now shouldn’t matter today.
Tina Jennings
Watsonville
Customer Service
Sequoia Grimble's Headshot

Thinking positive provides positive results.
Sequoia Grimble
Salinas
Customer Service Rep
Naomi Walzer's Headshot

No one else is responsible for your happiness.
Naomi Walzer
Santa Cruz
Artist
Andrea Meza's Headshot

A flower doesn’t grow on sunshine alone.
Andrea Meza
Santa Cruz
Chocolatier
Raven Lakins's Headshot

The answer is always no unless you ask.
Raven Lakins
Santa Cruz
Human Being
