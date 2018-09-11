LT-lead-1837
Local Talk

What’s Your Best Ground Score?

By
Posted on
Preston Dillon's Headshot

I was working in the bar and someone left their sunglasses at a table, so I ran to find them, but they were gone. $275 Prada sunglasses.
Preston Dillon
Santa Cruz
Bartender
Austin Carlson's Headshot

Great Woods Massachusetts, at a Phish show. A quartz crystal bigger than my hand, in a port-a-potty.
Austin Carlson
Santa Cruz
Pest Control Manager
Sebastian Manjon Cubero's Headshot

A megalodon tooth in the sand hills by Scotts Valley.

Sebastian Manjon Cubero
Santa Cruz
Founder/Owner of Vida Juice
Emily Blakeselee's Headshot

One time while running through Henry Cowell, I came across a half an ounce of weed, and I stopped my run and I smoked it.
Emily Blakeselee
Santa Cruz
Nanny
Kat Downs's Headshot

When I was a kid my friend lived next to an abandoned farm, and we were digging around and I found a tiny antique tin salt shaker buried in the ground, and I still have it.
Kat Downs
Santa Cruz
Full-Time Musician
About the author Related posts
Contributor at Good Times |

Matthew is a California native and has lived in Santa Cruz for 34 years. A sculptor, photographer, avid biker and professional disc golfer, he has played tournaments in more than ten states and is the winner of the 2002 New Zealand Championships. 

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Are you an earthling? Prove it with logic: *

Related Items:
To Top