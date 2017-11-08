Share
Tweet
Share
Share
Comments
Contributor at Good Times | Blog
Matthew is a California native and has lived in Santa Cruz for 34 years. A sculptor, photographer, avid biker and professional disc golfer, he has played tournaments in more than ten states and is the winner of the 2002 New Zealand Championships.
- What’s the toughest job you’ve ever had?
- What’s your favorite band that nobody’s heard of?
- How would you describe the current housing market in Santa Cruz?
- What does patriotism mean in 2017?
- Why does science matter to you?
- Is it time for a serious conversation about our gun laws?
- Do you think that taking a knee during the national anthem is an appropriate form of protest?
- Are you prepared for an earthquake?
Click to comment
Leave a Reply Cancel reply
Related Items: