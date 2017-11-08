localtalk1745
What’s the toughest job you’ve ever had?

Local Talk for the week of November 8, 2017
Selling meats out of a truck. I had to walk up and knock on strangers’ doors, and I felt very uncomfortable.
J.J. Porter
Santa Cruz
Teacher
Taking care of my son. He’s a handful and very talented, and I home-school him so I have him 24/7.
Nadia Peterson
Santa Cruz
Homemaker/Student
Working farmers markets—waking at 3 a.m., setting the farm stand up and working all day, sometimes 12-hour shifts.
Katie Stubblefield
Santa Cruz
Quality Assurance Regulatory Certification Specialist
Selling cheese to people. And I’m still doing it.
Kate Mather
Santa Cruz
Cheese Buyer
I was 18 working in a poultry plant in the Central Valley, standing on the cold wet cement all day with these dead turkeys. It was miserable.
Linda Schutte
Santa Cruz
Retired
