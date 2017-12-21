localtalk1751
What’s the weirdest thing you’ve ever eaten?

Local Talk for the week of December 20, 2017
Calf fries. When branding the calves they also castrate them. The smell is something I’ll never forget. They’re also called Rocky Mountain Oysters.
Rob Fisher
Episcopal Priest
Carmel Valley
Human placenta. I did it because I encapsulated my sister’s for her, and I just figured why not try it as well. It was pretty intense.
Bridget Puchalsky
Santa Cruz
Acupuncturist
I had snail in Indonesia. It was kind of squishy and weird, but it tasted pretty good overall.
Asia Stautz
Santa Cruz
Student
Bull testicles with a gorgonzola cream sauce at Gabriella Cafe. It tasted kind of like beef tongue.
Sabi Cruz
Santa Cruz
Server/Manager
The one that I enjoyed the most was fried calves’ brains at a little stand in Florence.
Brad Briske
Santa Cruz
Chef-Owner
Matthew is a California native and has lived in Santa Cruz for 34 years. A sculptor, photographer, avid biker and professional disc golfer, he has played tournaments in more than ten states and is the winner of the 2002 New Zealand Championships. 

