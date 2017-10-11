localtalk1741
Why does science matter to you?

Local Talk for the week of October 11, 2017.
Rob Lemon's Headshot

It’s the only thing solid to go on.
Rob Lemon
Santa Cruz
Grocery Clerk
Kat Kovaleff's Headshot

Because truth is beauty.
Kat Kovaleff
Santa Cruz
Horticulturist
Jane Carbeck's Headshot

Because everything is based around parts of science. And it keeps my husband occupied.
Jane Carbeck
Russell Township, Ohio
Retired
Carlos Becerra's Headshot

It’s based on facts and it keeps you thinking.
Carlos Becerra
Santa Cruz
Customer Relations
Courtney Scruggs's Headshot

If it weren’t for physics, which is a branch of science, we could not sail.
Courtney Scruggs
Operations Manager
Davenport
Matthew is a California native and has lived in Santa Cruz for 34 years. A sculptor, photographer, avid biker andÂ professionalÂ disc golfer, he has played tournaments in more than ten states and is the winner of the 2002 New Zealand Championships.Â 

