Why is comedy important?

Local Talk for the week of August 9, 2017
Spitfire's Headshot

It helps fuel my relationship and life.
Spitfire
Heavy Equipment Operator
Santa Cruz
Dawn Castello's Headshot

Life’s too short to go through it all serious and such.
Dawn Castello
Self Employed
Santa Cruz
James Vergon's Headshot

Laughter is very therapeutic and healing. It’s needed now more than ever.
James Vergon
Comedian
Santa Cruz
Rami Vissell's Headshot

Laughing is the soul bubbling out and touching everyone with joy.
Rami Vissell
Adventure Mom, Psychologist, Fire Fighter
Aptos
Christo Wortman's Headshot

Because without it life would be too serious.
Christo Wortman
Mountain Biker
Santa Cruz
Contributor at Good Times |

Matthew is a California native and has lived in Santa Cruz for 34 years. A sculptor, photographer, avid biker andÂ professionalÂ disc golfer, he has played tournaments in more than ten states and is the winner of the 2002 New Zealand Championships.Â 

