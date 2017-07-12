localtalk1728
Local Talk

What will you never tire of eating in Santa Cruz?

Plus Letters to the Editor
The chicken perico taco from Taqueria Los Pericos.
Michael Baba
Santa Cruz
Designer/Photographer
Dolsot bibimbap at Sesame.
Leighann Work
Santa Cruz
Teacher
Pizza My Heart chicken pizza is my daily go-to.
Brent Adams
Santa Cruz
Director/Warming Center
Tacos Moreno and La Hacienda are pretty top for me.
Boogie Bill
Santa Cruz
Jeweler
Chinese food, Mexican food, Thai food, too!
Triloki Pandey
Santa Cruz
Professor
Matthew is a California native and has lived in Santa Cruz for 34 years. A sculptor, photographer, avid biker and professional disc golfer, he has played tournaments in more than ten states and is the winner of the 2002 New Zealand Championships. 

3 Comments

  1. Lindsay

    July 18, 2017 at 3:11 pm

    Truffle fries from the 515 (though I haven’t tried the Red’s yet)

  2. Shane P.

    July 18, 2017 at 2:02 am

    DA Braddah Timmy Poke bowl at Pono. I crave the short ribs daily….Just sayin’.

  3. Nova Smith

    July 17, 2017 at 10:11 pm

    Chicken satay from Kai Sook.

