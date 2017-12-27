The Best Songs About Santa Cruz, Part 2

By

When we wrote a list of our 21 favorite Santa Cruz songs last year to go with 11 honorable mentions, we felt we had done a complete job.

Sure, there were a couple that we knew got left out.

And we figured there were others that we had probably somehow missed. But how many songs about Santa Cruz could there be, really?

Well, it turns out, many, many more. So after fielding suggestions and doing plenty more research on our own, we now have a working master list that’s well over twice the length of our previous roster. Some of the newer entries, of course, are more obscure. And for their contributions, we extend our deepest gratitude to some of our loyal readers, who apparently moonlight as local music historians—Rachel Goodman, John Patterson and Daniel Dowell.

Anyway, this whole charade all began in the GT office, years ago, when we began compiling a list of our favorite Santa Cruz Songs in our heads and during long-winded discussions about music. Then as 2016 drew to a close, we learned that the ultimate former local band, Devil Makes Three, would be playing the Catalyst, providing us the impetus (well, it was really more of an excuse) to put our growing list down on paper.

And one year later at the end of 2017, it’s Cracker, fronted by former Santa Cruzan David Lowery, that’s playing the Catalyst Friday, Dec. 29, when the oufitt will share the stage with Lowery’s old local band Camper Van Beethoven. And so in honor of that occasion, we present the next—although certainly not the final—installment of the best Santa Cruz songs, with ten more from the local canon.

Fatboy Slim — “Santa Cruz”

We were pretty sure last time around that this edgy piece by instrumentalist by Norman “Fatboy Slim” Cook wasn’t actually about our Santa Cruz. We found no evidence of the Cook, who’s from Brighton, England, ever visiting, and its music video features a bunch of Christian crosses, making us think maybe it had more to do with musings on religion than anything. However, we got some flack for leaving it off last year, so before scratching them off this year’s list, I contacted Cook’s management, which responded with a statement from Cook himself: “Yes, it was written about the town. I visited it on a road trip in 1995 (or 6) and loved the vibe of the town and the locals. It could be twin towned with Brighton, I thought. 20 years later in 2015, I took my kids there for a couple of days on another road trip to show them the town that inspired the very first Fatboy Slim record. The place is still the second coolest town in the world!” Note to self: Find out where Brighton is, and go visit. JACOB PIERCE

“Santa Cruz” — Todd Snider

Todd Snider wrote the ultimate Santa Cruz party song in “Beer Run,” the kind of tune for perfect anyone who knows what it’s like running low on libations, and simultaneously not so low on thirsty friends. This other local anthem didn’t make the cut last time around (for the most part, we tried to do no more that one song per artist), and although Snider’s “Santa Cruz” doesn’t have the cleverness of “Beer Run,” the straightforward blues rock jam doubles as a touching, heartfelt tribute to the Americana radio station KPIG 107.5 FM—and, more than that, to its late co-founder Laura Ellen Hopper. A song like this is high praise coming from Snider. To be honest, there’s no one more deserving of the honor. JP

“Seacliff Tonight” — Papa Doo Run Run

Easily the most wholesome Santa Cruz song we’ve discovered thus far, “Seacliff Tonight” documents an evening date from the point of view of broke Cabrillo College student. In the tune, Papa Doo Run Run, which started as a surf rock tribute band, drenches lyrics with Beach Boys-esque harmonies that reverberate with the sensation of suntans and lying down by the crashing waves.

“Girls From Santa Cruz” — Lacy J. Dalton

Music fans in these parts have long had a special affinity for the myths of outlaw country, so it certainly seems fitting that Santa Cruz would, sooner or later, secure a place in a myth of its own. In this one, Lacy J. Dalton sings about two Santa Cruz women who steal a stallion and hit the dirt road, with a wad of cash, before the cowgirls find themselves tangled in a love triangle. The ballad was written for a 2002 benefit concert of the same name filmed for PBS at Santa Cruz High School to raise money for the dwindling wild horse populations of Nevada, with Ginny Mitchell and Mary Mccaslin backing Dalton up. JP

“Santa Cruz” — Erin McKeown

In an song propelled forward by rapid-fire drum machine beats and catchy piano riffs, Erin McKeown sings of a passionate romance that burned between cigarettes and sips of alcohol during the evening hours near the beach. And not unlike Gold Motel’s take, this other “Santa Cruz” seems to explore the wistful longing of a fling here in town that the speaker struggles to put behind her. The question remains the same, both when it comes to dreams of faraway paradise and brief romances: How do you know when it’s time to let go? JP

