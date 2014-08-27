Foodie File: Beer Thirty

Cups runneth over at Soquel’s new beer garden

Beer Thirty, a family- and dog-friendly tap room, opened in March and has become a firm favorite among beer aficionados and those who appreciate the low-key vibe. Shawd DeWitt oversaw the renovations at Beer Thirty and is a Cicerone Certified Beer Server. He’s at Beer Thirty so much that people might think he lives there (he says he doesn’t). He has found his dream job, though, and loves helping everyone find the perfect beer to enjoy.

GT: You have 30 beers on tap and more than 275 bottled beers to choose from. What’s everybody drinking?

Shawd DeWitt: Two styles that have gained a newfound interest are wild and sour beers and Saison farmhouse ales. Beers that have been aged in wine or spirits barrels are also a sought-after style.

Your beer on tap keeps its flavor well; what is special about the way you pour?

We are meticulous about the cleanliness of our draft lines, our glassware and our general space. We installed glass rinsers that condition our glasses before each pour. All staff members are Cicerone Certified Beer Servers and have a true passion for craft beer.

Why serve beer on tap in a variety of sizes?

The serving size and glass style varies depending on the beer style and the ABV (alcohol by volume). For each style of beer, we offer a five-ounce taster size and encourage customers to build their own flights. Our Belgian tulip glass serves eight, 10 and 12-ounce pours, while our pint glass is 20 ounces, which allows for a true 16-ounce pour plus a beautiful head of foam.

Where’s the food?

We focus on offering the best beer that’s available both domestically and from overseas. We do offer beer-centric snacks in house and encourage our patrons to enjoy any food they choose to bring or have delivered, in our picnic-like setting.

Any upcoming events?

We will show Monday night movies in the beer garden in the coming weeks. Movies will start around 8 p.m. (light conditions permitting) and will be tailored to an adult crowd—the movies will not be suitable for children. We are also in the process of expanding the beer garden to include an area for special events.

2504 S Main St., Soquel. 477-9967. PHOTO: CHIP SCHEUER