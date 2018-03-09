Alfaro Family Vineyards’ Well-Balanced Pinot

By

Ten of us went to Alfaro Family Vineyards recently to taste their wonderful wines. On this particularly warm winter’s day, Alfaro was packed with folks having a good time. Mingling with fellow tasters over winemaker Richard Alfaro’s wines is an enjoyable way to spend an afternoon. Richard’s wife, Mary Kay Alfaro (a certified sommelier), greets customers on weekend wine tastings and helps run the business. The winery is a lovely place to visit and share a glass or two with friends, and you are welcome to bring a picnic, too, and take in views of the vineyards from the deck.

I always appreciate Alfaro’s well-made wines. The Heirloom Clones Estate Pinot Noir ($40) is no exception. Deep ruby in color, its appealing mélange of flavors includes cedar box, black olive, cranberry and anise—with an interesting nose of licorice. Its well-balanced tannins and bright acidity round out this bold and hearty wine. Grapes for this Pinot are harvested from four different estate sites—Lindsay Paige and Ryan Spencer vineyards (named after Richard and Mary Kay’s children) and Alfaro Family and Mary Katherine vineyards.

Alfaro’s wines can be found all over—supermarkets, liquor stores, restaurants, and places like 1440 Multiversity in Scotts Valley.

Alfaro Family Vineyards & Winery, 420 Hames Road, Watsonville, 728-5172. alfarowine.com

1440 Multiversity

Touted as “the nation’s newest learning destination,” 1440 Multiversity in Scotts Valley is a 75-acre campus situated in beautiful California redwoods. Built as a retreat center, it hosts a wide array of classes and speakers. The restaurant, called Kitchen Table, serves fresh and healthy organic food – all local. I was glad to see when I had dinner there that some local wines are carried, too, such as Alfaro, Martella, Cinnabar, and Morgan. Santa Cruz Mountain Brewing also has its beers there. 1440 (named for the number of minutes in a day) is all about inspired culinary creations—and all deliciously healthy.

1440 Multiversity, 800 Bethany Drive, Scotts Valley. 844-544-1440.