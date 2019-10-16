An Aptos Outpost for Greek Wine

By

I couldn’t resist buying this wine when I saw the bottle at Deluxe Market in Aptos. The word sofos—ΣΟΦΌΣ—means “wise one” in Greek, which jumped out at me. I lived in Greece for 12 years and drank a lot of Greek wine back in the day. I’m glad to say it has improved greatly over the years, and some excellent wines are now being produced in the land of the fair Hellenes.

Made by Domaine Gioulis in the mountainous area of Klimenti Corinth, grapes enjoy the higher altitudes of the Peloponnese. A blend of 60% Moschofilero (an aromatic white grape of Greek origin) and 40% Chardonnay, it’s a tasty pairing to enjoy with salads, seafood and pasta dishes. With its richly aromatic bouquet and a crisp, long aftertaste, this organic dry wine is a good buy at $13. Plus, you get to try white wine from Greece without having to go there to find it. dionet.gr.

Hospice Fundraiser at Sockshop

The Sockshop and Shoe Company will hold its annual fundraiser for Hospice of Santa Cruz County at their new Aptos location. The event will run 5:30-8:30pm on Friday, Oct. 18, with live music and a raffle. Sockshop is also donating 8% of sales to Hospice from Oct. 19-20.

Sockshop & Shoe Company, 154 Aptos Village Way, Aptos. 612-6495, sockshopandshoeco.com.

Soquel Vineyards at Seascape

Seascape Sports Club will host Soquel Vineyards for a wine tasting from 6-7:30pm on Friday, Oct. 18. Cost is $20, which includes heavy hors d’oeuvres. Event open to non-members.

Seascape Sports Club, 1505 Seascape Blvd., Aptos. 688-1993.

Mindful Eating Series

Dietician and acupuncturist Laura Casasayas, a native of Spain, is putting on a series about healthy eating called “Finding Peace with Food and Your Body.” The first one will be from 6-7:30pm on Oct. 24 at Alliance Physical Therapy, 7887 Soquel Drive, Aptos. 515-9659. Donation.