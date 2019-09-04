Armitage Pinot Noir Channels Ghosts of Hitchcock

By

I can’t say enough good things about Brandon Armitage and the wines he makes. This dedicated, dyed-in-the-wool winemaker strives to produce only the best.

His newly released Heart O’ The Mountain 2017 Pinot Noir Estate Blend is a masterful example of superb Pinot. But then, the vineyard in Scotts Valley is situated on prime land on what was once the historic Alfred Hitchcock estate. Now taken care of by the talented Armitage, the property produces more voluptuous grapes than ever—all harvested by hand during the cool, early-morning hours.

Bursting at the seams with dark fruit, earthy flavors and rich aromas, this world-class 2017 Pinot Noir ($48) is available at the Armitage tasting room in Aptos Village. Another chance to sample will be when Armitage pours his wines at the Harvest Dinner (see below) at Lester family’s Deer Park Ranch.

Armitage Tasting Room, 105C Post Office Drive, Aptos, 708-2874. Open Wednesday through Sunday; check armitagewines.com for hours.

Tiny Winery Concerts

Armitage Wines has also launched a Tiny Winery Concert series at the Hitchcock estate now home to the vineyard. Winemaker Armitage says that the concerts are a way to combine his love of music and wine while bringing joy. The next concert presents Keith Greeninger from 6-9 p.m. on Saturday, Sept.14.

Armitage Wines, 705 Canham Rd., Scotts Valley. armitagewines.com/blogs/events. $30.

Harvest Dinner

Celebrate harvest under the stars at Deer Park Ranch in Aptos with Pinot Noir and Chardonnay. Experience an evening of award-winning wines from the Santa Cruz Mountains made by a dozen local winemakers, including host Lester Estate Wines. Paired with delicious food prepared by Brad Briske of Home restaurant in Soquel. Proceeds benefit Hospice of Santa Cruz County.

Pinot Noir & Chardonnay Harvest Dinner, Sunday, Sept. 8, 4-9 p.m. Deer Park Ranch, 2000 Pleasant Valley Rd., Aptos. 685-8463, scmwa.com. $150.