Bargetto Winery’s 2017 Santa Cruz Mountains Reserve Merlot can hang with some of the best reds around. It makes an impressive statement on any dinner table—and also a tasty pairing with steak, lamb chops and other hearty foods.

This Reserve Merlot ($40) is blended with Cabernet Sauvignon (25%) from Kennedy Hill Vineyard in Los Gatos, but the majority of the grapes come from Regan Estate Vineyard, Bargetto’s own prime-location plot of land overlooking the Monterey Bay.

“The Reserve Merlot has a beautiful deep garnet color and opens with intense and complex aromatics,” Winemaker Bobby Graviano says. “Notes of black currant, plum, black cherry, cranberry reduction, and brown sugar fill your nose and entice the palate.” The flavors of the Merlot and the Cab “marry beautifully,” he adds.

Bargetto is one of the few local wineries open daily—from noon-5 p.m.—except on Thanksgiving Day.

Bargetto Winery, 3535 N. Main St., Soquel. 475-2258, bargetto.com.

Discretion’s Big Win

Kudos go to Discretion Brewing. They won two medals for beers featuring local ingredients: a gold for a Shimmer Pils in the German-style Pilsner category, and a bronze for Ten Million Flowers, a honey-orange Kolsch (in the Alternative Fermentable Beer category). Discretion’s cozy spot behind Café Cruz is a great place to go for well-made ales and tasty grub.

Discretion Brewing, 2703 41st Ave. Ste. A, Soquel. 316-0662, discretionbrewing.com.

Fish Lady’s New Anchor

The Fish Lady, based in Soquel for many years, has relocated to Capitola, adjacent to the Capitola Produce Market and across the street from Gayle’s Bakery. Known for her ultra-fresh fish and other produce, the Fish Lady (Sharon Hadley) now offers one-stop shopping. You can buy your tomatoes and spinach at Capitola Produce, and all your fresh fish and meats at The Fish Lady.

The Fish Lady, 700A Bay Ave., Capitola. 475-6044, thefishladysoquel.com.