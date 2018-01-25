Vine and Dine: Boisset Family Estates

By

Exploring different wine regions always means coming across new and vibrant places. On a three-day trip to Napa last month, my husband and I ventured into Boisset Family Estates tasting room–also known by the owner’s initials JCB, for Jean-Charles Boisset. And what an amazing place it is! Be prepared for a sensory overload of leopard-print curtains and bar stools–and thousands of dollars’ worth of Baccarat crystal, including a simply mesmerizing chandelier as a middle-of-the-room showstopper.

I recommend a flight of four bubblies at $30 per person for a fascinating JCB experience. These gorgeous sparklers are incredibly well-made and delicious, and tasting them becomes a celebration. The sparkling Rosé Wine No. 69—named for the year of Boisset’s birth—is a Pinot Noir Brut bubbly packed with flavor and style. As well as sparkling wines, other wines are available to taste as well.

A tour of JCB’s private salon followed—a room so over-the-top fabulous, it’s hard to take it all in. Backs of chairs covered in white feathers, a ruby-red grand piano, a glass-topped table with gold leaf underneath that moves with the heat of your hand—and so much more.

JCB, 6505 Washington St., Yountville, 707-934-8237. jcbcollection.com

Bargetto at Bridal Expo

You don’t have to be planning a wedding to visit the Bridal Expo on Sunday. It’s an opportunity to check out photographers, caterers, reception venues and more. But if you’re interested in the latest wedding trends, then the Cocoanut Grove is the place to be. Bargetto Winery will be at this year’s expo to provide a wine tasting as well as detailed information about weddings, rehearsal dinners, and private events at their winery in Soquel—and booths galore are set up for you check out vendors’ goodies. Joyce Anderson (of Anderson Productions) is putting on fashion shows at 12:30 and 2:30 p.m. featuring Bridal Veil Fashions, Seabreeze Bridal Boutique, Men’s Wearhouse, Jewels on Pacific, and DJ Trevor Williams of Santa Cruz DJ Company. The Expo is 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 28 at the Cocoanut Grove, 400 Beach St., Santa Cruz. For more info visit beachboardwalk.com/bridal-expo.