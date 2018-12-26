Break Out the Bargetto Bubbly for 2019

By

New Year’s Eve means it’s time to bring out the bubbly, the most celebratory wine on the planet!

Bargetto Winery produces a delightful Blanc de Noirs sparkling wine made in the methode champenoise style. Festive and fun, it’s a perfect libation to ring in 2019—and it’s reasonably priced at $28.

As I was sipping on this lovely sparkler in Bargetto’s Soquel tasting room, the server suggested I add some of Chaucer’s raspberry wine for a zingy zap of red fruit, and the duo blended together in pretty pink harmony. Chaucer’s Cellars, an offshoot of Bargetto Winery, has been producing award-winning, dessert-style fruit wines for more than 50 years in varieties of blackberry, pomegranate, apricot and raspberry. A splash of fruit wine in the bubbly adds sassy color and flavor.

The North Coast Blanc de Noirs showcases bright aromas of citrus, strawberries and cherries. Hints of lemon rind and tart apples on the mid-palate add pizzazz to this tasty bubbly. From now until Dec. 31, the winery is offering free shipping on all Bargetto and Chaucer’s wines with your purchase of six or more bottles.

Congratulations are also due to Bargetto, which is celebrating 85 years in business. The winery has a second tasting room on Cannery Row in Monterey.

Bargetto Winery, 3535 North Main St., Soquel. Open daily noon-5 p.m. 800-422-7438, bargetto.com.

Bubbles and Bivalves on New Year’s Eve

Start celebrating 2019 with Equinox sparkling wine and oysters by Bill the Oyster Man. From 5-8 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 31, you can begin ringing in the New Year with bubbly and oysters. What a great pairing! A spoonful of caviar adds to the fun.

Admission is free, and oysters will start at $16 for six. Equinox will donate $10 of every bottle of sparkling wine sold during the party to the North Valley Community Foundation’s Camp Fire Relief Fund—an opportunity to start the New Year with a helping hand.

Equinox Wines, 334 Ingalls St. Unit 3, Santa Cruz. 471-8608, equinoxwine.com