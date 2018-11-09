Catch This Cab Franc From DeVincenzi Cellars

By

I was spending the night at a friend’s house after her surgery, only to find out she was out of wine—so I dashed over to Deer Park Wine & Spirits to get a bottle to enjoy with some split pea soup she’d made ahead of time for dinner.

I found just the thing to pair with the hearty soup and crusty bread—a reasonably priced DeVincenzi Cellars Cabernet Franc for about $20. It’s a good buy for a well-made wine—and after a long day spent in the hospital’s waiting room, a glass of Cab Franc never tasted so good.

DeVincenzi Cellars is a small family-owned winery located in the Santa Cruz Mountains. Winemaker Frank Virgil has infused a touch of passion into his 2014 Cabernet Franc along with a subtle licorice and violet nose and a full-bodied cherry-brandy oak finish. Try it with a big juicy steak.

DeVincenzi Cellars, 24572 Hutchinson Road, Los Gatos, 831-334-6083. devindenzicellars.com.

Equinox Library Wine Party

Equinox Wines will be throwing a party to share a selection of limited-edition, exquisitely aged Equinox and Bartolo wines. These cellared-to-perfection reds and sparklings will be introduced by winemaker Barry Jackson and complemented by a carefully curated snack. All the wines are ready to drink and share with friends, and each would bring something special to your holiday table. The event is 7-9 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 13 and tickets are $50 ($25 for wine club members).

Equinox Sparkling Wine & Bartolo Reds, 334C Ingalls St., Santa Cruz, 471-5608. equinoxwine.com.

Sip and Sail on a Wine Cruise

Setting out to sea with one of your favorite wineries on board is an all-time top-notch pleasure.

Here are two wineries—both with longtime customers and wine club members—who you can sign up to sail with. Burrell School is set for a Taste of Bordeaux trip to France in November; and Big Basin Vineyards will cruise through the Rhone Valley in April 2019. It goes without saying that you’ll be served superb food and wine.

For more info visit the Santa Cruz Mountains Winegrowers Association website at scmwa.com.