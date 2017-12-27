Festive Sparkling Rosé from Equinox Winery

By

Ringing in the new year is such a wonderful festive occasion that it deserves a splendid glass of bubbly. I stopped by Equinox Winery recently to select a special “sparkler” for New Year’s Eve and immediately fell in love with the 2014 Monterey Rosé ($45). It’s a beautiful sparkling wine that’s just waiting to bowl you over with its sassy bubbles and amazing flavors. Made mostly with Chardonnay grapes, a soupçon of Coteaux Champenois Rouge (3 percent) is added to the Monterey Rosé, which adds not only extra flavor but also a delightful pink hue and a touch of magic.

This delicious Monterey Rosé sparkling wine is made by Barry Jackson, an expert winemaker who deserves an abundance of accolades for producing the most beautiful sparkling wines—all made with the méthode champenoise process. A visit to his welcoming tasting room in the Swift Street Courtyard complex is always a treat, and Jackson and his wife Jennifer will be thrilled to greet you.

Jackson says that dry sparkling wine pairs well with casual fun foods, and although we often think that sparkling wine (Champagne) is just for festive occasions, it’s also great to open when friends come over, or to enjoy with a meal. Heck, you can even have it for breakfast!

But, as New Year’s Eve is just a few days away, what could be better than this gorgeous local bubbly to ring in 2018? And, let’s face it, there’s nothing sexier than a glass of “champers.”

Equinox Wine, 334 Ingalls St., Unit C, Santa Cruz, 471-8608. equinoxwine.com. Open 3-7 p.m. Monday to Friday, 1-7 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

New Year’s Eve Celebrations

Chaminade Resort & Spa in Santa Cruz is doing a couple of events for New Year’s Eve. A three-course prix fixe dinner will be served from 5-10 p.m. in Linwood’s Bar & Grill for $50 with a limited bar menu and children’s menu also available. Their main event will be a Speakeasy Soiree; a 1920s-themed party with live music, strolling dinner, prizes, and beverage package for $160 per person. An overnight Party Package starts at $499 per couple, based on room type. Visit chaminade.com for more info.