A Food-Friendly Pinot From Lucia Highlands

By

The Lucia Highlands 2015 Pinot Noir, with grapes from Fogstone Vineyard in the Santa Lucia Highlands, is a delicious spicy wine with an abundance of fruit notes. After a vibrant impact on the palate, it’s followed by a pleasing earthy sensation and a touch of vanilla. Silky tannins and bold flavors of red fruit are layered in this lovely Pinot—a very drinkable red which pairs well with most meat. But with its lightness of body, it would also pair with fish.

Lucia Highlands Pinot Noir and Chardonnay can be found in local stores such as Deluxe Foods of Aptos (where it sells for $30), The Fish Lady, and Seascape Foods, as well as restaurants such as Bittersweet Bistro in Aptos and Britannia Arms in Capitola. The Rootstock Wine Bar in Los Gatos also carries Lucia Highlands’ wines.

Lucia Highlands does not have a tasting room because they primarily grow grapes for other wineries.

Spring Wine Walk

Downtown Santa Cruz hosts a Wine Walk from 2-5 p.m. on Sunday, May 7. Enjoy tastings while strolling through some of your favorite downtown shops. Check-in starts at 1:30 p.m. at Soif Wine Bar & Merchants, 105 Walnut Ave. for your pass and your glass—and a map of the pouring locations. Tickets are $40 in advance and $45 the day of event. Visit downtownsantacruz.com for more info.

Chaminade Farm-to-Table Dinners

The first in the summer series of farm-to-table wine dinners at Chaminade Resort & Spa is coming up on Friday, May 12. Enjoy a five-course meal paired with local wines. Reception is at 6 p.m. and dinner at 6:30 p.m. These dinners are upbeat and fun—served outdoors with food and wine in abundance. Cost is $110 per person all inclusive. Other dates are June 9, July 7 (reception at 6:30 p.m. and dinner at 7 p.m.), Aug. 11, Sept. 15 and Oct. 20. Visit chaminade.com for info and reservations.

“Winesday” at Shadowbrook

Shadowbrook Restaurant continues with its “Winesday”—5-9 p.m. every Wednesday until the end of May—with free hors d’oeuvres and discounted wine. Shadowbrook Restaurant, 1750 Wharf Road, Capitola, 475-1511. shadowbrook-capitola.com.