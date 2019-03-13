Hahn Keeps Wine in the Family

By

We moved our clocks forward over the weekend, so we can now officially start to celebrate spring. How about cracking open a nice bottle of Pinot Noir Rosé? I found one made by Hahn Family Wines for about $15 on sale in a local supermarket, and it’s delightful.

Although light and refreshing, there’s nothing wimpy about this Rosé. It’s bursting with flavors of strawberry, citrus and raspberry, and its crisp finish almost transports one to a sunny Greek isle. Also, this 2016 Rosé comes with a screw cap, so it’s perfect to take on a picnic—just in case you forget the corkscrew!

The Hahn estate is a big operation. They own and farm two vineyards in the esteemed Arroyo Seco viticultural area (AVA) of Monterey County, and four estate vineyards in the Santa Lucia Highlands. Since 1980, the Hahn family has produced fine wines with a goal of showcasing the unique varietal characteristics of the region.

Hahn has a tasting room in the newly revamped Carmel Plaza on Ocean Avenue, now a happening place to go for restaurants, gourmet shops, coffee, and wine tasting.

You can also visit the Hahn estate at 37700 Foothill Rd., Soledad. 678-4555, hahnwines.com.

VinoCruz: Now Serving Brunch

Fancy a fresh-squeezed mimosa or a glass of local Equinox sparkling wine with your crab cakes benedict or salmon waffle? Or maybe you want a handcrafted cocktail, such as a Kir VinoCruz, with your egg scramble or crepe and bacon plate with fromage blanc, mascarpone cheese and Grand Marnier.

The upbeat VinoCruz Wine Bar and Kitchen is now serving brunch from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays. Look for delicious poached eggs, Corralitos sausage, applewood smoked bacon, house-made buttermilk biscuits, and much more. The brunch choices are fresh and plentiful at VinoCruz—and packed with flavor, too.

Brave souls out there will try a Cassis Liqueur and aromatic bitters, or a Snake Bite, made with cider and dark stout. It that’s your poison, then go for it!

VinoCruz Wine Bar & Kitchen, 4901 Soquel Drive, Soquel. 426-8466, vinocruz.com.