Kathryn Kennedy Winery’s Expertly Crafted Wines

Made with organic grapes, the 2016 Sauvignon Blanc ($24) from Kathryn Kennedy Winery is a lovely white wine that is perfect for summer, when it’s time to have a few lighter wines on hand.

Winemaker Marty Mathis has crafted fruit from CCOF-certified organic vineyards in Napa, Lake, Mendocino, and Sonoma counties—each vineyard selected “for its exceptional viticultural care.” This Sauvignon Blanc smacks of bright fruit, sparkling flavors of key lime and honeydew melon, and has a succulent juicy finish. Its bright-green screw cap hints at the crisp-apple-fresh flavors within.

We ordered this easy-drinking wine and shared it with friends at Cantine Winepub in Aptos Village. The cozy Cantine has a good selection of wine and beer to pair with its delicious tapas-style menu.

Mathis, son of the late Kathryn Kennedy, who started the winery in the 1970s and was a pioneer of women in the wine business, is one of the more respected winemakers in the Santa Cruz Mountains—and his wines are always in big demand, both online and in local stores.

Visit kathrynkennedywinery.com for more info. There is no tasting room.

Aptos Wine Wander

The second Aptos Wine Wander is an afternoon of tasting delicious local Santa Cruz Mountains wines in the heart of Aptos Village. The event is 1-4 p.m. Saturday, June 9, and proceeds benefit Aptos-area elementary schools. Participating wineries are Armitage, Bargetto, Burrell School, Integrity, Loma Prieta, Nicholson, Stockwell Cellars, Windy Oaks, Wrights Station, and Krazy Farm Cider Co. Organizer of the event is the Santa Cruz Mountains Winegrowers Association, and tickets are $35.

Visit scmwa.com for more info and a list of hosting businesses, which includes Cantine.

La Vita Release Party at Bargetto Winery

The always-fun release party features the unveiling of the new La Vita label, tasting of the new wine, live music with Extra Lounge, and light appetizers. La Vita retails for $60 a bottle, with a percentage of sales going to a local nonprofit. The release party is from 3-5 p.m. Sunday, June 10. Cost of tickets is $30.

For more info visit bargetto.com.