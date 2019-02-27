İstanbul escorts

Kings Mountain Vineyards
Food & Drink

A Classic Santa Cruz Mountain Meritage

Kings Mountain Vineyards doesn’t have a tasting room, so grab a bottle when you see one

 Kings Mountain uses a blend of five different grapes to produce its 2008 Meritage. PHOTO: COURTESY OF KINGS MOUNTAIN VINEYARDS
By
Posted on

Kings Mountain wine is not easy to find around these parts. Fortunately, VinoCruz in Soquel Village carries a selection of their wines—so I headed there on a rainy day to try some.

Known for producing lush Pinot Noir and Meritage, Kings Mountain Vineyards had me smitten with a 2008 Meritage from the Santa Cruz Mountains. At around $60, this elegant wine is a superb mélange of Cabernet Sauvignon (52 percent), Cabernet Franc (28 percent), Merlot (14 percent), Petit Verdot (5 percent), and a touch of Malbec (1 percent).

This deft blend comes together perfectly to create a bountiful balance of rich berries and red fruit with a gorgeous soft and smooth finish. Aging this Bordeaux-style blend in new French oak for 24 months gives it added depth and longevity.

Coming in at a relatively low alcohol level of 13.5 percent, it’s a delightful wine to enjoy anytime.

Kings Mountain belongs to the Santa Cruz Mountains Winegrowers Association, but this family-owned winery doesn’t have a tasting room, and their property is not open to the public. Their wines are in great demand, however, and they can be found pouring at events around the Bay Area.

Kings Mountain Vineyards. 650-851-7551, kingsmountainvineyards.com

Wine Wednesdays at Seascape Beach Resort

Through May 15, Sanderlings Restaurant at Seascape Beach Resort will continue its very popular Wine Wednesdays, which are hosted by Head Mixologist Lindsay Eshleman and Food & Beverage Manager Richard Kamibaysahi.

From 5:30-7 p.m. enjoy four wine tastings and a small-plate appetizer prepared by Chef Skye McDougall, plus live music. The $25 cost includes tax and gratuity.

Sanderlings Restaurant at Seascape Beach Resort, 1 Seascape Resort Drive, Aptos. 866-867-0976, seascaperesort.com

Lester Estate Wines

Lester Estate Wines in Aptos is now holding private tastings on the second Saturday of each month at their beautiful Deer Park Ranch estate on Pleasant Valley Road. For $25, enjoy a seated tasting featuring a five-wine flight at noon, 2 p.m. or 4 p.m.

Visit deerparkranch.com for more info.

