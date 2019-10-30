Morgan Winery’s Zesty 2017 Sauvignon Blanc

By

With its aromas of passionfruit, lemon verbena and key lime, the 2017 Morgan Sauvignon Blanc is a good buy at around $18. Flavors of lemon and pomelo add lively and refreshing notes.

“The small touch of oak accents the bright acidity by adding elegant texture,” the winemakers at Morgan say. It’s a natural match for shellfish and seafood, and it’s also a very food-versatile wine. The juice was tank fermented to preserve bright fruit flavors—and following fermentation, the wine was transferred to French oak barrels for five months of aging. It’s an easy-to-find wine in a wide array of restaurants, and on the shelves of many supermarkets. With its simple-to-open screw cap, it’s a sure-fire hit for picnics and camping.

Morgan Winery is one of the most-known operations in the area, and they have a lovely tasting room in Carmel. Owners Dan Morgan Lee and Donna Lee host many events, including special tastings called “Vintage Fridays.” Check the website for more info.

Morgan Winery, 204 Crossroads Blvd., Carmel, 626-3700. morganwinery.com.

Albacore Feed

The Monterey Bay Salmon and Trout Project, a nonprofit volunteer organization seeking to restore the native salmon and steelhead trout population in our area, and the Castroville Rotary Club, are having their 42nd annual fundraising albacore dinner—complete with raffle, door prizes and silent auction. The event will happen at 6pm on Saturday, Nov. 9, at the Castroville Recreation Center. Tickets are $20, or $10 for kids 12 and under, and available at the door. For info contact Mary Hermansky at [email protected].

Uce Juice

Samples of Uce Juice were being offered outside A.J.’s Market in Soquel. It said on the bottle: “Motivation, Determination & Patience—Strength, Unity & Peace,” things we all need. If you like a shot of caffeine any which way but loose, Uce Juice contains a touch of Arabica coffee beans, as well as apple juice concentrate, banana puree, mango juice and other natural flavors. It also contains cane sugar. Made in California by a company of relatives, it sells for $3 at A.J.’s Market, or two for $4.