Muccigrosso Vineyards Makes Anti-Wimpy Wine

Muccigrosso Vineyards has been going strong since 2000. Family-owned and operated by Michael Muccigrosso and Travis Muccigrosso-White, they produce small quantities of handmade wine. The 2014 Pinot Noir ($35) is made with all Santa Cruz Mountains fruit and barrel-aged for two years.

“It’s got some of the fruit-forward aspects that the 2010 (Pinot Noir) has,” says Michael Muccigrosso of one of his most popular Pinots, and also one of his best sellers. “It’s smooth and silky—we certainly don’t make any wimpy wines.” Redolent with aromas of leather and spice, it’s bursting with red fruit aromas and characteristic earthiness.

Muccigrosso Vineyards is not open to the public, but this esteemed winery will be at Byington Vineyard & Winery from noon-5pm for the Passport event on Nov. 16. If you have a Passport —available from the Santa Cruz Mountains Winegrowers Association at scmwa.com or various tasting rooms—then you can try different wines at participating wineries without paying a fee.

Muccigrosso wines have done well this year in various competitions, including bringing home gold and silver for different vintages of Zinfandels in the prestigious San Francisco Chronicle Wine Competition.

VinoCruz in Soquel often carries Muccigrosso wines, and it’s always fun to get a bite of food there and try a new wine. Johnny’s Harborside Café in Santa Cruz also carries Muccigrosso wine, and it’s coming to the Crow’s Nest soon, too.

Muccigrosso Vineyards, 21450 Bear Creek Rd., Los Gatos. 408-354-0821, muccigrosso.com . Byington Vineyard & Winery, 21850 Bear Creek Rd., Los Gatos. 408-354-1111, byington.com

Rombauer Tasting

Mark your calendars for Friday, Nov. 15. Seascape Sports Club is hosting Rombauer from 6-7:30pm for a not-to-be-missed pouring of their much-loved wines. Tasting fee is $20, plus you get heavy hors d’oeuvres. There’s music, too, and bottles will be sold at a reduced price. Event open to non-members.

Seascape Sports Club, 1505 Seascape Blvd., Aptos. 688-1993, seascapesportsclub.com

Wine on Sale

Silver Mountain Vineyards has case specials of wine on sale through the first week of December. Don’t be caught short over the festive season!