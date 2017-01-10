An Organic Sauvignon Blanc From Kathryn Kennedy

By

We often head to the Hyatt Carmel Highlands for dinner. The hotel’s Pacific’s Edge Restaurant is one of the best in the Monterey Bay and the view is unparalleled, especially from the new outdoor deck that was recently installed. We get there early in the winter months to enjoy a cocktail and watch the sunset.

When it comes to choosing a wine for dinner, Pacific’s Edge has an extensive list of wines from all over the world, and the restaurant’s lead sommelier Don Mallery is there to help. I selected a local Kathryn Kennedy Winery 2015 Sauvignon Blanc—a perfect libation to go with our entrees of sea bass and scallops.

Winemaker Marty Mathis, son of the late Kathryn Kennedy who started the winery in the 1970s, has made this tangy Sauvignon Blanc from organic grapes. It has ripe, fresh flavors of key lime and honeydew melon, and the succulent juicy finish is like a burst of spring.

“We are very proud to designate this wine as made with organic grapes,” says Mathis. “We crafted it by combining grapes from CCOF-certified organic vineyards in Napa, Mendocino and Sonoma counties. Each vineyard was selected for its exceptional viticultural care.”

This Sauvignon Blanc was awarded 89 points in Wine Spectator magazine—a well-deserved accolade—and it can be found at liquor stores and supermarkets all over for about $24 a bottle. Or you can head to the Hyatt Carmel Highlands for Happy Hour— 4-6 p.m. Monday through Friday—and try this wine at the hotel’s brand-new bar, which now faces the ocean.

As we polished off the rest of the Sauvignon Blanc with a lemon pudding cake—a fabulous concoction of winter citrus, orange, honey, almond, and vanilla bean crème anglaise—we agreed that this was a very pleasurable pairing of food and wine. Kudos go to Executive Chef Chad Minton, who searches for the perfect ingredients to complement the time of year.

Kathryn Kennedy Winery does not have a tasting room, so visit kathrynkennedywinery.com for more info and to order wine online.

Pacific’s Edge Restaurant is at Hyatt Carmel Highlands, 120 Highlands Drive, Carmel, 620-1234. highlandsinn.hyatt.com.