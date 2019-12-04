A Pelican Ranch Rosé to Remember

By

As longtime owners of Pelican Ranch Winery, Phil Crews and his wife Peggy certainly know their onions when it comes to making wine. And as a chemistry professor at UCSC, Phil also knows a thing or two about blending components.

For his bright 2018 Rosé of Zinfandel, grapes are harvested from Prosperity Grape Field in Fiddletown, Amador County. With its warm Mediterranean climate and an elevation of nearly 1,700 feet, Fiddletown is producing some splendid fruit from its vineyards.

“This is classic, dry, pink-style Rosé with fresh strawberry and rose petal nose,” Phil says.

I always think of Rosé as a happy wine. And as it gains popularity, more and more lovers of the grape are buying Rosé. It’s an easy-drinking wine with a party-time appeal. Pelican Ranch’s 2018 vintage—its latest release—comes with a convenient screw cap. Clocking in at $20, it can be found at markets and liquor stores all over town.

Sandwiched between Sante Adairius Rustic Ales and Drink La Vie (probiotic juices) in Capitola, Pelican Ranch is in a happening spot. You can try wine, beer and juice all in one day!

Pelican Ranch Winery, 100 Kennedy Drive, Capitola. 426-6911, pelicanranch.com.

Personal Chef Ponza

Many of you will remember the delicious cuisine prepared by Kirsten Ponza as executive chef at Chaminade in Santa Cruz. Ponza is now a personal chef and baker, preparing everything from meals in your home to baking whatever you need for a party, wedding or celebration. You can contact her at [email protected] or 331-5491.

Wine Makes a Wonderful Gift

It’s that time of year when you’re wondering what to buy Uncle Fred and Cousin Joe for Christmas. Wine makes such a great gift. Shop for local wines and you will be supporting winemakers and vintners all over the Santa Cruz Mountains. An ideal gift would be a Passport or two for wine tasting, available at the Santa Cruz Mountains Winegrowers Association and many local wineries. scmwa.com.