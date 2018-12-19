A Pinot Primed For a Christmas Feast

By

The Summit Store on Summit Road in Los Gatos carries an abundance of local wines.

It’s close to some of the best wineries in that area–including Burrell School, Wrights Station, Loma Prieta, Villa del Monte, MJA Vineyards, Silver Mountain, and Regale–all terrific places to visit, and just a stone’s throw from one another.

And consider yourself fortunate if Curtis Cooke is on hand at the Summit Store to help with your purchase. Cooke is wine, spirits and craft beer buyer and is always more than happy to talk about the fermented grape!

Summit Store often has good sale prices and great deals on wine. I found a Sante Arcangeli 2016 Integrato Pinot Noir for $25, which I have seen for way more in other places.

John Benedetti, winemaker and owner of Sante Arcangeli Family Wines, says of his Integrato, “The idea was to create a party in a bottle that showcases the complexity, variety and nuance of our appellation. This is an all-star barrel selection from our single-vineyard lots that focuses on food-friendliness, structure and that elusive term, ‘pinosity.’ It’s a barrel selection that’s chosen to showcase minerality, structure and vivid red fruit. This wine is built for food.” Sounds ideal for your Christmas table!

Sante Arcangeli Family Wines, 216-A Stage Rd., Pescadero. 406-1262, santewinery.com

Roudon-Smith Winery at Artisans Gallery

Al Drewke will be pouring his Roudon-Smith wines from 1-5 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 23 at Artisans Gallery in downtown Santa Cruz—a wonderful opportunity to sip and shop as you look for last-minute Christmas gifts, and maybe buy a bottle of wine for a stocking stuffer.

Visit roudonsmith.com for more info.

Lokahi Juices

Lokahi Juices is a local company based in Santa Cruz. They make delicious, organic, GMO-free, vegan-friendly juices and cleansers. The Golden-Milk Elixir with turmeric, black pepper, blackstrap molasses, cayenne pepper, cinnamon, and coconut oil is terrific. And the Energizing Superfood Latte with coconut milk tastes very nourishing.

Available in Aptos Natural Foods and other health-driven food stores. Visit LokahiSantaCruz.com for more information.