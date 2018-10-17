Rosé of Pinot Noir from Wrights Station

By

If you love Rosé, you will be very happy with the Wrights Station Rosé of Pinot Noir 2017, a delicious pink libation that’s fit for a king’s table.

“We doubled our production this year,” says Carol (aka CJ) Martin, who’s in charge of promotions, events and sales at Wrights Station. “This Rosé is no simple sipper,” Martin says. “It’s primarily 777 clone—our most earthy Pinot—and is complex with its tri-fruit component followed by a little dust of the earth. Though not simple, it’s still soft and easy like Sunday morning … or afternoon!”

Martin says their 2016 Rosé of Pinot Noir was equally popular and sold out almost as fast as it hit the tasting room, so don’t expect the 2017 Rosé to linger around very long. With its strawberry, plum and peach notes, it comes with an abundance of flavor—and it’s reasonably priced at $30. Here’s hoping that Wrights Station owner and winemaker Dan Lokteff produces much more of this very drinkable Rosé of Pinot Noir.

Wrights Station, 24250 Loma Prieta Ave., Los Gatos, 408-560-9343. wrightsstation.com. Open 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday-Sunday.

An Evening of Wine & Roses

Pajaro Valley Health Trust is celebrating its 20th anniversary of putting on An Evening of Wine & Roses—raising funds for health promotion programs for Pajaro Valley residents. This year, around 20 wineries of the Santa Cruz Mountains will be pouring their wines—accompanied by many tastes from area restaurants and brewers. The event is from 6-9 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 2 at the Santa Cruz County Fairgrounds’ Crosetti Hall. Tickets are $75.

Visit pvhealthtrust.org for more info.

Premier Cruz

If you love Cabernet Sauvignon, then head to House Family Vineyards in Saratoga for Premier Cruz, a very special dinner paired with Cabs from a dozen different wineries in the Santa Cruz Mountains. Farm-to-table cuisine will be prepared by Rodney Baca, executive chef at House Family vineyards. The event is 6-9 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 3 and tickets are $140.

Visit the Santa Cruz Mountains Winegrowers Association website at scmwa.com.